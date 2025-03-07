Brad Paisley's rockin' with Dawes on 'Raining Inside'

The opening performance of the Grammys has inspired new music from Brad Paisley.

The "Mud on the Tires" hitmaker kicked off the February award show playing "I Love L.A." with Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard, John Legend, St. Vincent and the rock band Dawes.

Brad had previously written the track "Raining Inside" with Dawes lead singer Taylor Goldsmith, but it only featured Brad's vocals. After the Grammys, they got together and added the band.

Brad and Taylor are set to chat about their collab on Instagram Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

"Raining" follow's Brad's current country single, "Truck Still Works," which is also the name of his new tour, which kicks off May 21 in Idaho Falls.

