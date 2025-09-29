'Bottle Rockets' blasts to #1 for Scotty McCreery + Hootie & the Blowfish

"Bottle Rockets" has risen to the top of the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts, giving Scotty McCreery his shortest run to #1 at only 20 weeks.
Of course, the song also features Hootie & the Blowfish recreating their first major hit, "Hold My Hand," which made it to #10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1995.
"Bottle Rockets" also gives Darius Rucker an important distinction: He and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard are the only solo artists ever to top the Billboard tally after previously hitting #1 with a duo or group.
