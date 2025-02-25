'Born to sing': Meet one of Luke Bryan's favorites from the new season of 'Idol'

The official American Idol premiere isn't until Sunday, March 9, on ABC, but you don't have to wait until then for a little taste.

Luke Bryan takes center stage in a new preview on socials, featuring a 23-year-old contestant named Filo, who was born in Egypt. After pointing out his favorite part of the show is the "contestants and their stories," Luke goes on to proclaim that Filo was "born to sing."

Of course, this season Luke and Lionel Richie are joined at the judges table by one of the most successful American Idol winners of all time, Carrie Underwood.

You can catch a special preview after the live telecast of the Oscars Sunday, March 2, on ABC, ahead of the show's premiere March 9.

