Blake Shelton's headed Back to the Honky Tonk in 2024

Trae Patton/NBC

By Jeremy Chua

Blake Shelton has announced the return of his Back to the Honky Tonk tour in 2024.

The 17-date trek kicks off February 22 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and will hit Detroit, Austin, Portland and more, before concluding in Wichita, Kansas, on March 29.

Fellow country hitmaker Dustin Lynch and up-and-comer Emily Ann Roberts will open for Blake.

"We're going #BackToTheHonkyTonk in 2024!!! Looking forward to hitting the road again with my friends @kubotausa and bringing @dustinlynchmusic and @emilyann_music out for the fun," the "God's Country" singer captioned his Instagram announcement post.

Tickets go on sale October 27 and November 3.

For a full list of dates and to register for presale access, visit Blake's website.

