Blake Shelton's got 'Texas' + a show with Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan on his mind

Things are about to get exciting for Blake Shelton fans.

The "Austin" singer has announced he's releasing a new song, "Texas," on Friday. It'll be his first release with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville and Wheelhouse Records since signing a new record deal with them in September.



And that's not all.

It was announced Wednesday that Blake will join Taylor Sheridan as executive producer for an upcoming singing competition show, slated to air on CBS.



Though not much is known about the show yet, a press release says that the docu-follow format, currently titled The Road, will follow an as-yet-unannounced headlining superstar on the search for the next big artist.



"Singers will join the headliner on tour, performing as opening acts in venues across the country. They will compete to win over local fanbases to secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour," the release says.



Blake says in a statement, "I'm a big fan of Taylor's incredible work, and I'm excited to team with him and my long-time collaborator, Lee [Metzger], on THE ROAD. I know a thing or two about singing competitions and what it's like to chase a music dream and live life on tour. I'm looking forward to discovering new talent and giving them this platform."



"There is a revolution taking place in country music," says Taylor. "Building a platform with Blake for the next leaders of that revolution is an incredibly exciting venture."



"No more shiny floors and studio audiences. This is where the rubber meets the road – literally," the Yellowstone creator adds. "Get in the van, go to the next town and win the crowd. Do it enough, and you become the next leader. Simple as that."

The Road will premiere in fall 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.