Blake Shelton locks in Vegas residency for 2025

Blake Shelton has announced his first-ever Las Vegas residency. 

The 2025 run is slated for Feb. 5, 7, 8, 12, 14 and 15, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

"We've been talking about a Vegas residency for a few years, and all the pieces just came together for a run next year," says the "God's Country" singer. "The Colosseum is such an iconic venue, and I'm excited to bring some honky-tonk neon to the Palace."

Presale for Blake's fans and Citi AAdvantage credit card holders begins Friday at 10 a.m. PT before the general sale on Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. PT. 

For tickets and more information on Blake's residency, visit ticketmaster.com/BlakeSheltonVegas.

Meanwhile, Blake's currently #15 on the country charts with his collab with Post Malone, "Pour Me a Drink."

