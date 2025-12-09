'Billboard' crowns Morgan Wallen its Top Artist of 2025

Morgan Wallen is Billboard's most successful artist of 2025.

Wallen finishes the year at #1 on Billboard's Top Artists ranking for the first time, on the strength of his I'm the Problem album.

The record debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart on May 31, going on to spend a dozen weeks at the top.

He also charted more titles on the Hot 100 than any other artist, with an incredible 41 making the list. Nine of those reached the top 10, including "What I Want" with Tate McRae, which made it to #1.

Morgan's the first country act to top the list since 2009, when Taylor Swift emerged as a force in the pop world. I'm the Problem comes in at #2 on the year-end Billboard 200, right behind Taylor's The Life of a Showgirl.

Garth Brooks was the first country artist to make such an impressive showing, finishing at #1 on the Top Artists tally in 1992 and 1993.

