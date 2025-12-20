Michelin's Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants that serve exceptional food at a good value—places where you can enjoy a memorable meal without the splurge of a fine-dining price tag. Stacker compiled a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in Miami using the Michelin Guide, offering a taste of quality and creativity across the city's dining scene. Keep reading to see which spots made the list in 2025.

Mandolin Aegean Bistro

- Cuisine: Mediterranean Cuisine, Turkish

- Price: $$

- Address: 4312 N.E. 2nd Ave., Miami, FL, 33137, USA

Bachour

- Cuisine: Contemporary, Bakery

- Price: $$

- Address: 2020 Salzedo St., Ste. 103, Miami, FL, 33134, USA

Ghee Indian Kitchen

- Cuisine: Indian

- Price: $$

- Address: 8965 S.W. 72nd Pl., Miami, FL, 33156, USA

Hometown Barbecue Miami

- Cuisine: Barbecue

- Price: $$

- Address: 1200 N.W. 22nd St., #100, Miami, FL, 33142, USA

Michael's Genuine

- Cuisine: Contemporary, American

- Price: $$$

- Address: 130 N.E. 40th St., Miami, FL, 33137, USA

El Turco

- Cuisine: Mediterranean Cuisine

- Price: $$

- Address: 184 N.E. 50th Terr., Miami, FL, 33137, USA

La Natural

- Cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$

- Address: 7289 N.W. 2nd Ave., Miami, FL, 33150, USA

Sanguich De Miami

- Cuisine: Cuban

- Price: $$

- Address: 2057 S.W. 8th St., Miami, FL, 33135, USA

Tam Tam

- Cuisine: Vietnamese

- Price: $$

- Address: 99 N.W. 1st St., Miami, FL, 33128, USA

Chug's Diner

- Cuisine: Cuban

- Price: $$

- Address: 3444 Main Hwy., Ste. 21, Miami, FL, 33133, USA

Phuc Yea

- Cuisine: Vietnamese

- Price: $$

- Address: 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL, 33138, USA

