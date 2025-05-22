Best private high schools in the Miami metro area

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Miami metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Score Academy - Boca Raton

- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Enrollment: 87 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#24. The King's Academy

- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- Enrollment: 1,749 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#23. Hebrew Academy RASG

- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- Enrollment: 673 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#22. North Broward Preparatory School

- Location: Coconut Creek, FL
- Enrollment: 2,084 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#21. The Benjamin School

- Location: North Palm Beach, FL
- Enrollment: 1,282 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#20. Oxbridge Academy

- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- Enrollment: 610 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#19. The Cushman School

- Location: Miami, FL
- Enrollment: 789 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#18. Westminster Christian School

- Location: Palmetto Bay, FL
- Enrollment: 1,280 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#17. St. Thomas Aquinas High School

- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Enrollment: 2,045 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#16. Belen Jesuit Preparatory School

- Location: Miami, FL
- Enrollment: 1,360 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#15. Boca Prep International School

- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Enrollment: 229 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#14. Sagemont Preparatory School

- Location: Weston, FL
- Enrollment: 435 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#13. Scheck Hillel Community School

- Location: North Miami Beach, FL
- Enrollment: 1,305 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#12. Saint Andrew's School

- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Enrollment: 1,335 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#11. Palmer Trinity School

- Location: Miami, FL
- Enrollment: 804 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#10. Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart

- Location: Miami, FL
- Enrollment: 869 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#9. Donna Klein Jewish Academy

- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Enrollment: 759 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#8. Miami Country Day School

#8. Miami Country Day School

- Location: Miami, FL
- Enrollment: 1,250 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#7. Gulliver Preparatory School

#7. Gulliver Preparatory School

- Location: Pinecrest, FL
- Enrollment: 2,226 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#6. Pine Crest School - Fort Lauderdale Campus

- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Enrollment: 1,803 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. NSU University School

- Location: Davie, FL
- Enrollment: 1,840 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. Posnack Jewish Day School

- Location: Davie, FL
- Enrollment: 917 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. American Heritage Schools, Palm Beach Campus

- Location: Delray Beach, FL
- Enrollment: 2,001 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Ransom Everglades School

#2. Ransom Everglades School

- Location: Coconut Grove, FL
- Enrollment: 1,208 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. American Heritage Schools, Broward Campus

- Location: Plantation, FL
- Enrollment: 2,999 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

