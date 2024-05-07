Bell Bottoms Up: Lainey's opening a Nashville bar

Bottoms up, or should we say "Bell Bottoms Up?": Lainey Wilson's opening a bar in Nashville.



Lainey's teaming with TC Restaurant Group to open her Bell Bottoms Up bar and restaurant on 120 3rd Ave. South, the previous home to the now-defunct FGL House. It's slated to open this summer.



According to Billboard, the 27,000-square-foot venue will "feature two stages, four bars and a mezzanine floor featuring a bar lounge overlooking the first-floor stage and a dining area." The food and drinks menu will offer Louisiana staples such as "crawfish, shrimp boils and boudin," paying homage to Lainey's hometown roots.



Whether or not "Watermelon Moonshine" will be offered at Lainey's bar has yet to be revealed. But it might be fitting, right?



"I'm so excited to announce my Bell Bottoms Up Bar which will open later this summer in the heart of country music city!" Lainey captions her promotional Instagram Reel. "I can't wait for all my Wild Horses to get to experience my home away from home."



Lainey joins a slew of country stars with a honky tonk home in Music City's Lower Broadway. They include Miranda Lambert (Casa Rosa), Eric Church (Chief's), Luke Bryan (Luke's 32 Bridge), Dierks Bentley (Whiskey Row), Garth Brooks (Friends in Low Places) and Alan Jackson (AJ's Good Time Bar). Morgan Wallen's also readying to open his This Bar venue on Memorial Day weekend.



On the music front, Lainey recently scored her seventh #1 with "Wildflowers and Wild Horses." Her Country's Cool Again Tour kicks off May 31 in Nashville; tickets are available at laineywilson.com.

