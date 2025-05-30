Baz Luhrmann shares details of upcoming Elvis Presley documentary

Director Baz Luhumann has debuted some clips from his upcoming Elvis Presley documentary, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert.

The director shared the clips during Sony Music Vision's inaugural showcase. The film features never-before-seen performances, unheard interview recordings and restored rarities from The King. Luhrmann later posted some footage on his Instagram account.

Luhrmann explained during the showcase that the footage used in the film was initially found when he was making ELVIS, starring Austin Butler, noting his team found 68 boxes of film in the Warner Bros. vaults.

“It has taken two years to restore the footage to a quality that it has never been projected at previously, while the team had to meticulously claw back sound from the many unconventional sources that were also unearthed,” he shared.

"It was this that gave the inspiration for EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, which is not specifically a documentary, nor a concert film," he said. "Elvis takes the audience through the journey of his life, weaving never-before-seen footage with iconic performances that have never been presented in this way."

He adds, "Most importantly, Elvis will sing and tell you about his life in first person, through both classic and contemporary musical prisms."

So far there's no word on when EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert will be released.

