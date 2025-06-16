Bailey Zimmerman picks up eight new Gold & Platinum plaques

Bailey Zimmerman may be on the New to Country Tour this summer, but his recent Gold and Platinum certifications prove he's already got some serious cred.

Backstage at CMA Fest's Sunday night show, he picked up eight new plaques. "Rock and a Hard Place" is now six-times Platinum, while "Religiously" is quadruple Platinum. "Never Comin' Home" has just hit the Platinum milestone, while "Change," "Fix'n to Break," "Get to Gettin' Gone," "Never Leave" and "Chase Her" have just hit the Gold standard.

Judging by his track record, Bailey's likely to pick up some more once his second album, Different Night Same Rodeo, drops Aug. 8.

