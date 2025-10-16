Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs team up to play ESPN's 'College GameDay'

For country stars who are football fans, it's probably one of the best gigs you can get: Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs will play ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday.
"WE'RE SO READY FOR THIS!" the show wrote on its socials. "Join us in Athens on Myers Quad."
"Stick around after the show if you're in Athens to hear @baileyzimmerman perform two additional songs," the show added.
You can tune in to watch College GameDay Saturday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.
