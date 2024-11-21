Backstage at the 2024 CMA Awards: Established stars meet new voices

Backstage at the 2024 CMA Awards, the veterans rubbed elbows with the newcomers.

Alabama natives Ella Langley and Riley Green — who actually picked up their Musical Event of the Year trophy for "you look like you love me" on the red carpet prior to the show — marveled at winning on their very first nomination. Ella confessed the hardest part of performing on the show, which started with them sitting in the audience, was focusing on not falling while walking to the stage.

Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey reveled at the band's seventh win for Vocal Group, confessing that little has changed through the years, save for the fact that his beard used to be black and now it's gray.

Brooks & Dunn were particularly stunned as they picked up their first Vocal Duo of the Year trophy since 2006. While Ronnie Dunn attributed their win to the staying power of their songs, Kix Brooks couldn't help but remember the "stupid stuff" they did in the '90s, like shooting themselves out of cannons in concert and wearing shirts that were "uglier" than the ones Garth Brooks was sporting.

After winning Album of the Year for Leather, Cody Johnson paid tribute to his wife, Brandi, going so far as to say he'd probably be "dead or in jail" had it not been for her, before asking the room to give her a round of applause.

For New Artist of the Year Megan Moroney, grasping the iconic trophy was confirmation she’s on the right track and that all her hard work is starting to pay off.

