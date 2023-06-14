Ashley McBryde's "Light On In The Kitchen" video features a special guest

Ashley McBryde has unveiled the music video for her single "Light On In The Kitchen."

The monochrome video features Ashley delivering the song in various spaces, such as a bedroom, a kitchen and a performance space with her band. Viewers also get a glimpse of Ashley's childhood through personal footage.

The 3 1/2-minute clip then wraps with Ashley sharing a sweet moment with her mom at the kitchen table.

"Light On In The Kitchen" is the lead single off Ashley's forthcoming album, The Devil I Know. The 11-track record, which drops September 8, will include the previously released title track and "Learned To Lie."

The Devil I Know is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.