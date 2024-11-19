Ashley McBryde's stripping down her special CMA Awards performance: 'It's just me and a guitar'

Time sure flies when you've earned five CMA Female Vocalist of the Year nominations like Ashley McBryde.



"Somebody said that it was the fifth time a while ago, and I was like, 'Oh wow. Wow!'" Ashley marvels in an interview with ABC Audio before Wednesday's show.



In addition to being a nominee, Ashley's set to take the stage for a performance that she says is special.



"It's not necessarily about how fancy can she sing? It's not necessarily about how good is her band because it's just me and a guitar," Ashely shares. "This is about making sure what's being honored is honored properly."



"Sometimes that means doing less bells and whistles," she says. "Just let the song be the song that way. That's what's being celebrated."



While Ashley didn't share the song she's performing, she did announce on Monday that a new track, "Ain't Enough Cowboy Songs," is dropping Dec. 6 and will pay homage to "the ones that got us here."



Will she be singing the unreleased "Ain't Enough Cowboy Songs"? Find out when the 2024 CMAs air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

While you wait, be sure to catch the Vegas Lights & Country Nights: Countdown to the CMA Awards one-hour special on Tuesday at 10:01 p.m. ET on ABC.

