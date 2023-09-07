Ashley McBryde's grateful for her three CMA Awards nominations

ABC/Connie Chornuk

By Jeremy Chua

Ashley McBryde has nabbed three nominations at this year's CMA Awards.

She's in the running for Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for 2022's Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville and Music Video of the Year for her latest single, "Light On In The Kitchen."

"Well damn!!! I am so thankful to be surrounded by the bestest and baddest in the industry…from songwriters, to video directors, to producers. See y'all November 8," Ashley shares on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with the hashtag #CMAawards.

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, airs live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Ashley's new album, The Devil I Know, drops Friday, September 8.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!