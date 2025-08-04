Ashley McBryde plans a 4-night residency at Eric Church's Chief's venue

Ashley McBryde's readying The Redemption Residency to coincide with the opening of her new bar in Nashville.

The four shows, which will all be completely different, will take place at the Neon Steeple at Eric Church's Chief's. The Redemption Bar is on the building's fifth floor.

“The guys and I are so happy to be back in Nashville for four nights of ‘you had to be there’ moments to help close out this year,” Ashley says. “We’ve been making our kind of church wherever we go for years; from dive bars to back porches, Dahlonega to Lindeville. It’s something special to bring it all to the only Steeple on Lower Broadway.”

The show dates are Oct. 14, Oct. 15, Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. Presales start Tuesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

