Ashley McBryde jams with her "Devil" on 'GMA'

Ashley McBryde appeared on ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday to chat about her latest album, The Devil I Know, and perform its title track.



Speaking with anchor Michael Strahan about The Devil I Know's album cover with "five different versions" of herself, Ashley shared, "We really didn't set out to do it that way, but when we realized that was one of the images we had, really, we realized the whole process of making this record was, we all have different aspects of ourselves, some we love to embrace and some we do not love to embrace."



"So this whole process has been not really just coming to terms with it, but learning how to fall in love with all those aspects," she explained.



Ashley then took the stage to perform "The Devil I Know" while donning an olive green jumpsuit and holding an electric guitar, all ready to rock out as the song's tempo ascends in the chorus.



"Momma says, get my a** to church/ Daddy says, get my a** to work/ Doctor says I gotta give up on these smokes/ Everybody's got something to say/ About how I gotta change my ways/ But I got something to say of my own/ Hell, there's hell everywhere I go/ I'm just sticking with the devil I know," Ashley professes in the tune.



You can watch Ashley's full interview and performance now on GMA's website.

To catch Ashley on the road this summer and fall, head to ashleymcbryde.com.



