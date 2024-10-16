Ashley McBryde is flipping the switch on the Opry

By Stephen Hubbard

Ashley McBryde's carrying on a longstanding Grand Ole Opry tradition.

On Oct. 23 she'll flip the switch to turn the Opry's signature barn backdrop pink to highlight the fight against breast cancer. Country music's longest-running radio show will also donate $5 from every ticket sold that night to the nonprofit Susan G. Komen, a leader in the fight.

Tanya Tucker, Jon Pardi and more are already on the bill, as well as rocker Scott Stapp of Creed, who'll make his Opry debut that night.

This is the 16th anniversary of Opry Goes Pink.

