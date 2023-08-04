Ashley McBryde is grateful for her "Cool Little Bars"

Ashley McBryde has released a brand new song, "Cool Little Bars."

Ashley co-wrote the track alongside Lainey Wilson and Trick Savage, and it boasts a message that's close to her heart.

"I pray time just forgets to turn places like this into drive-throughs and condos/ Lord knows we need those little holes in the wall/ For lost souls and old stray dogs/ God bless two for ones and broken hearts/ And cool little bars," Ashley sings in the chorus.

"In a time when so many of our staple establishments are being torn down to make room for far less charming, sterile and predictable gathering spaces, I thought we’d better celebrate the ones we have left and the ones we’ve yet to warm a seat in," shares Ashley.

"With the help of Trick Savage and Lainey Wilson, I think we said it pretty good," says the Grand Ole Opry member. "So, thank you for dart boards, sticky table tops, bathrooms with broken stall doors and bartenders that can mix a drink while whoopin’ an a**. We see you and we need you. God bless cool little bars."

"Cool Little Bars" previews Ashley's upcoming album, The Devil I Know. The 11-track project arrives September 8 and features "Light On In The Kitchen," which is currently #24 on the country charts.

The Devil I Know is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.