Ashley McBryde duets "I'm Alright" with Jo Dee Messina

Disney/Larry McCormack

By Jeremy Chua

Ashley McBryde joined Jo Dee Messina onstage recently for a surprise, spontaneous duet of Jo Dee's hit "I'm Alright."

The '90s country singer shared video footage on Instagram with the caption, "OH MY GOODNESS!!!! Ran into @ashleymcbryde and she came up to sing with me. SOOOOO much fun!!! Such a solid voice."

Ashley responded in the comments, "What a moment !! I came in to jam OUT and this Queen asked me to sing with her ! Core memory MADE !!! Thank you Jo Dee !!"

Jo Dee's clip featured Ashley harmonizing with her on the song's final verse before flying solo in the hit chorus.

You can watch the video now on Jo Dee's Instagram.

To catch Ashley and Jo Dee on the road on their respective tours, visit their websites.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!