Ashley Cooke finds a 'place' for Joe Jonas at CRS 2025

By Stephen Hubbard

Ashley Cooke officially brought the star power to Country Radio Seminar 2025.

The "your place" hitmaker performed her new track, "all I forgot," for the very first time in public with Joe Jonas at Friday night's New Faces show. The track was also co-written and produced by fellow pop star Charlie Puth.

Drew Baldridge, Dasha, Zach Top and Warren Zeiders did their own sets at the yearly show, as well, which features new artists voted on by the radio industry, based on their likelihood for long-term success.

For Ashley, the show capped an already star-studded week, where Jordan Davis and Nate Smith joined her during her show at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl. Her label, Big Loud Records, also surprised her with a Gold plaque for her #1 hit "your place."

