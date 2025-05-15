Ashley Cooke, Drew Baldridge and more to play 'Billboard' Country Live at CMA Fest

Billboard Country Live is taking over Category 10 during Nashville's CMA Fest in June.

Ashley Cooke and Drew Baldridge are set to play a showcase-style concert Thursday, June 5, at the venue formerly known as the Wildhorse Saloon. Alexandra Kay, Max McNown and Reyna Roberts will take the stage as well.

There's also a Country on the Rise show planned for Friday, June 6, with the lineup to be announced in the coming weeks.

You can RSVP to attend at Live.Billboard.com now.

