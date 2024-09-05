"Am I that bad?": Megan Moroney questions herself in unreleased song

"What's wrong with me? Am I that bad?"



That's a line from Megan Moroney's unreleased new song, which she recently teased on social media.



The as-yet-untitled track finds Megan both upset and self-reproachful as she questions why she's back in another heartbreak and breakup.



"Dressed to the nines/ Perfect blue eyes/ I looked around not a red flag in sight/ My dad liked you and that was a first/ You promised him you'd be the guy I deserve/ Oh too good to be true/ Oh we were wrong about you," Megan sings in the opening verse, before starting to shift the blame to herself.



"You weren't supposed to be just like the rest/ You swore up and down that you loved me to death/ Now we're in my driveway and I'm now your ex/ 'Cause I'm 'way too much' and you need something less/ Oh why does this happen every time?/ What's wrong with me? Am I that bad?/ You felt like you had to take my broken heart and fix it, just to turn around, turn around and break it right back," she reflects in the chorus.



While not much else is shared about the song, Megan does caption her Instagram Reel, "sooooo yeah the third time was in fact not the charm."



You can hear the full teaser clip now on Megan's Instagram.

Megan's currently climbing up the country charts with her new single and the title track of her latest album, Am I Okay? In case you missed it, you can also head to YouTube to watch her recent performance of the song on ABC's Good Morning America.

