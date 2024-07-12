'Am I Okay?' Megan Moroney explains the puzzling title of album #2

Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records

By Stephen Hubbard

Megan Moroney's 14-track sophomore album is finally here, boasting the quizzical title Am I Okay?

"I love how from the title you'd assume it's a heart-wrenching song, especially since I'm the Emo Cowgirl and everyone thinks I'm so sad all the time," she says of the title track.

“But really it’s about meeting someone new and realizing, ‘Oh my god, I’m not miserable anymore. He’s actually making me happy. Am I okay?’” she explains.

Just like her debut album, Lucky, the new record was produced by Sugarland's Kristian Bush. The first record features her breakthrough #1, "Tennessee Orange," as well as her current hit, "I'm Not Pretty."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!