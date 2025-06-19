All energy, no 'Baggage': How Kelsea Ballerini's keeping it all together

Kelsea Ballerini's striving to be "360 healthy" as she begins her 30s.

"The goal now is like, can I run around on stage for 90 minutes and have that energy to do it?" the 31-year-old tells People. "Can I wake up and take both the dogs on a walk and make sure that Dibs is going to all of his doctor appointments, and I'm on Zooms in the middle of it?"

Kelsea revealed in 2024 that her beloved dog, who's named for her 2015 hit, has heart cancer.

"Can I be present for everything that I need to?" she continues. "Can I make time for my friends, for my family, in the middle of all the chaos?"

For fitness, Kelsea's a fan of walking and Pilates, which she's been doing for the past five years.

Her People interview is part of her partnership with the energy drink Celsius, which she jokingly calls "Kelsius."

Kelsea's latest single, "Baggage," has just begun its climb up the country chart.

