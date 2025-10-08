Alan Jackson plans star-studded final concert in Nashville

Last Call: One More for the Road -- The Finale (Doussan Music Group/Peachtree Entertainment)
By Stephen Hubbard
The final full-length concert of Alan Jackson's career will take place June 27 at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.
Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Lee Ann Womack are all set to join him, with more artists still to be announced.
“We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started for me, and that’s in Nashville – Music City – where country music lives,” Alan says.

Presales for Last Call: One More for the Road — The Finale start Oct. 15, before tickets go on sale to the public Oct. 17, which happens to be Alan's birthday. 

His Last Call: One More for the Road shows kicked off in 2022 and wrapped in May 2025.

