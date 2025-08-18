'After All the Bars Are Closed,' Thomas Rhett's sticking around for one more

Thomas Rhett's staying for another round atop Billboard's Country Airplay chart, as "After All the Bars Are Closed" begins its second week at #1.

The tune TR co-wrote is his 21st chart-topper and his fourth to spend multiple weeks at the pinnacle. His first #1, "It Goes Like This," managed three weeks in the fall of 2013, while "Die a Happy Man" stayed at the top for six during the winter of 2016. "Marry Me" made it two weeks in 2018.

He was in a celebratory mood Saturday night during a sold-out show with his "Mamaw's House" collaborator Morgan Wallen, as his I'm the Problem Tour pulled into Cleveland, Ohio.

Thomas recapped the weekend with a carousel of photos on Instagram, including pics of the two onstage, a backstage moment with newcomer Gavin Adcock and a shot from his boxing workout by the bus.

On Thursday, TR heads back out for a run that starts in Syracuse, New York, and continues on to Bristow and Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.