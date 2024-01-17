According to AAA, gas prices in Florida continue to fall following the start of 2024

Orlando, FL — After seeing a spike at the end of 2023, AAA says Florida gas prices continue to drop.

Florida’s state average is now at $3.08 per gallon. Down almost 10 cents than a week ago, and the lowest average price since December 30th.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said, “Florida gas prices continue bouncing above and below $3 a gallon. This week, prices are below $3 in various cities throughout the state.”

In Orlando, gas prices have dropped 13 cents in the last week with an average of $3.01 per gallon.

At the conclusion of 2023, AAA said gas prices were expected to be on downward trend for most of 2024. However, Jenkins said, “Only time will tell if that trend continues.”

For a full report, click here.

