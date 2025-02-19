8 spectacular things to do in Seattle in the spring

GetYourGuide lists eight activities to make the most of a visit to Seattle in the spring.

This guide to Seattle in the spring highlights the city's unique blend of urban charm and nature activities, making it an ideal destination for those seeking both relaxation and adventure. The typically mild and pleasant spring weather in Seattle is perfect for exploring rich landscapes and enjoying the outdoors. Whether hiking in the nearby mountains, kayaking on Lake Union, or simply enjoying a coffee in a cozy pub garden, Tiegan Johnston, writing for GetYourGuide, shares the best things to do in Seattle in spring.

Seattle's Best Spring Activities at a Glance

The best places to see spring flowers in Seattle: The manicured gardens of Bloedel Reserve and the Washington Park Arboretum are best for vibrant spring blooms, including azaleas and cherry blossoms.

Top outdoor activities when visiting Seattle in spring: A cruise around Puget Sound or hike in Mount Rainier Park.

Unique events in Amsterdam in spring: The Seattle Cherry Blossom Festival takes place on the University of Washington campus every spring when the flowers bloom.

1. Cruise Around Puget Sound

Embark on a scenic cruise around Puget Sound, where the majestic waters meet the vibrant springtime energy of Seattle. As you glide over the waves, you'll be treated to breathtaking views of the city skyline juxtaposed against the vibrant green landscapes that spring brings. Watch for marine wildlife, including seals and orcas, while enjoying the fresh, crisp air that only a Pacific Northwest spring can offer.

Why do it in spring?

Spring is the ideal time for a Puget Sound cruise, as the weather is mild and the natural scenery is at its peak. The blooming flowers along the coast and the snow-capped Olympic Mountains in the distance create a picturesque backdrop that's especially enchanting in spring.

2. Stroll through the Bloedel Reserve

The Bloedel Reserve on Bainbridge Island is a serene escape, offering a mix of manicured gardens and natural woodlands. The reserve transforms into a colorful tapestry of blooming flowers and lush greenery in spring. Wander through the Japanese garden, the moss garden, and the reflection pool, each offering a unique and tranquil experience.

Why do it in spring?

Spring brings the reserve to life with vibrant azaleas, rhododendrons, and cherry blossoms. The mild temperatures and longer days make for a perfect walking environment, allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in the beauty and tranquility of this carefully curated natural space.

Address and opening hours:

7571 NE Dolphin Dr, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110, United States. Open Tuesday-Sunday 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Closed Mondays.

3. Explore the Washington Park Arboretum

Washington Park Arboretum is a botanical treasure that spans 230 acres. In spring, it's a haven for nature lovers and photographers alike. The arboretum is home to a vast collection of plants and trees, many of which burst into spectacular bloom during this season. The Azalea Way, adorned with colorful azaleas and cherry blossoms, is particularly stunning.

Why do it in spring?

Spring is when the arboretum's flora is most vibrant. The cherry blossoms, magnolias, and azaleas create a dazzling display of colors and fragrances. It's also an excellent time for birdwatching, as many migratory species return or pass through Seattle.

Address and opening hours:

2300 Arboretum Dr E, Seattle, WA 98112, United States. Open daily 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

4. Visit the Chihuly Garden and Glass

Chihuly Garden and Glass presents a magical fusion of art and nature, showcasing the brilliant glasswork of artist Dale Chihuly. Wander through the Glasshouse, with its stunning 100-foot-long sculpture, and explore the garden where glass and botanicals create a fantastical landscape.

Why do it in spring?

Spring enhances the experience as the outdoor gardens burst into life, complementing Chihuly's glass sculptures. The longer daylight hours and clearer spring skies make the glass artworks glisten brilliantly under the natural light.

Address and opening hours:

305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109, United States. Open Monday-Thursday 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.; Sunday 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

5. Kayak on Lake Union

Paddle across the calm water of Lake Union for a unique perspective of Seattle in spring. Kayaking here lets you see the city from a different angle, with views of the Space Needle, Gas Works Park, and the bustling houseboat communities. It's a peaceful yet invigorating way to explore the city.

Why do it in spring?

Spring offers the perfect kayaking conditions: mild temperatures, fewer crowds, and calm water. The surrounding scenery is especially beautiful, and you might catch sight of wildlife, including beavers and various birds, reemerging after the winter.

6. Spring hikes in Mount Rainier National Park

Just a short drive from Seattle, Mount Rainier National Park is an outdoor enthusiast's paradise. Spring hiking here offers a mix of snow-capped peaks and trails lined with wildflowers. There are trails for all levels, from leisurely walks in the lower elevations to more challenging hikes up the mountain.

Why do it in spring?

Spring is the sweet spot for hiking on Mount Rainier. The melting snow reveals a landscape transforming with life, and the wildflower meadows, particularly in the Paradise area, are a spectacular sight. Plus, the cooler temperatures make for comfortable hiking conditions compared to the summer months.

7. Enjoy the Seattle Cherry Blossom Festival

Celebrate spring at the Seattle Cherry Blossom Festival on the University of Washington campus. This cultural event honors Japanese traditions and the pink cherry blossoms that adorn the campus. Enjoy traditional music, dance performances, and a range of cultural activities and demonstrations.

Why do it in spring?

Spring, specifically mid-April, is cherry blossom season, and the University of Washington's campus becomes a pink and white wonderland during this time. The festival coincides with the peak bloom of these blossoms, offering a perfect backdrop for this celebration of Japanese culture and the arrival of spring.

8. Bike the Burke-Gilman Trail

The Burke-Gilman Trail, stretching from Ballard to Bothell, is a scenic route perfect for biking. It takes riders through varied landscapes, including urban areas, wooded paths, and along the shores of Lake Washington. The trail is well-maintained and suitable for all levels of cyclists.

Why do it in spring?

Spring brings mild weather and vibrant natural scenery, making it an ideal time to explore the trail. The path is lined with blooming flowers and budding trees, creating a picturesque setting for a leisurely bike ride or a more vigorous cycling session. Plus, the spring weather in Seattle is usually perfect for outdoor activities without the summer heat.

FAQs

Is spring a good time to visit Seattle?

The best time to visit Seattle is generally between spring and early fall. But in spring, you can enjoy milder weather than summer while still getting to experience the abundance of outdoor things to do in Seattle.

What are the best outdoor activities to do during spring in Seattle?

Spring in Seattle is perfect for a variety of outdoor activities. Popular choices include taking a scenic cruise around Puget Sound, exploring outdoor nature spaces like the Washington Park Arboretum, or joining outdoor activities like kayaking on Lake Union, hiking through Mount Rainier National Park, or biking along the Burke-Gilman Trail. These activities allow you to enjoy the mild weather and the natural scenery that comes to life during spring in Seattle.

When is the best time to see cherry blossoms in Seattle?

The best time to see cherry blossoms in Seattle is typically from late March to early April. This can vary slightly each year depending on the weather. The University of Washington campus and the Seattle Cherry Blossom Festival are great places to experience the stunning bloom of these flowers.

Are there any spring-specific festivals or events in Seattle?

Yes, Seattle hosts several spring-specific events. The most notable is the Seattle Cherry Blossom Festival, which celebrates Japanese culture and the blooming of cherry blossoms in April. The Seattle International Film Festival is one of the largest film festivals in the United States and runs from late May into June. At the University District Street Fair in May, you can find a mix of crafts, local food, and live music. Pike Place Market Flower Festival features local farmers displaying an array of beautiful flowers. It's a great opportunity to experience the vibrant atmosphere of Pike Place Market in spring.

What are some recommended activities for families with children in Seattle during spring?

Seattle offers many family-friendly activities in spring. Visiting the Woodland Park Zoo, exploring the Pacific Science Center, and enjoying the interactive exhibits at the Seattle Children's Museum are great options. Families can enjoy picnics and playtime outdoors at Green Lake Park or Discovery Park. The Bloedel Reserve and the Chihuly Garden and Glass also offer engaging experiences for children, combining nature and art in one place.