59th annual CMA Awards: The winners

The biggest names in country music were honored at the 59th annual Country Music Association Awards Wednesday, hosted by Lainey Wilson.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Entertainer of the Year
Lainey Wilson
Single of the Year
"you look like you love me" – Ella Langley & Riley Green
Album of the Year
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Song of the Year
"you look like you love me" – Ella Langley & Riley Green
Female Vocalist of the Year
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Vocal Group of the Year
The Red Clay Strays
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
New Artist of the Year
Zach Top
Musical Event of the Year
"Pour Me A Drink" – Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton)
Music Video of the Year
"you look like you love me" – Ella Langley & Riley Green
Musician of the Year
Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
