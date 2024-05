59th ACM Awards: The winners

Courtesy of Academy of Country Music

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, streamed live on Prime Video Thursday night from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Here are the winners in the main categories:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

DUO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Megan Moroney

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Nate Smith

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Tigirlily Gold

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Higher, Chris Stapleton

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Fast Car," Luke Combs

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

"Burn It Down," Parker McCollum

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

"Save Me," Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jessie Jo Dillon

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

