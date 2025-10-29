The 30 most popular homes for sale in Tampa

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Tampa metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 16136 Donney Moor Ln, Spring Hill, FL 34610
- Views: 2,072
- List price: $470,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,386
- Price per square foot: $339.11
#2. 8413 N Highland Ave, Tampa, FL 33604
- Views: 1,587
- List price: $149,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,812
- Price per square foot: $82.73
#3. 2353 Demaret Dr, Dunedin, FL 34698
- Views: 889
- List price: $825,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,934
- Price per square foot: $426.58
#4. 4347 9th Ave N St., Petersburg, FL 33713
- Views: 846
- List price: $364,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,330
- Price per square foot: $274.36
#5. 6026 12th Ave, New Port Richey, FL 34653
- Views: 765
- List price: $200,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,762
- Price per square foot: $113.51
#6. 30639 Tremont Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
- Views: 733
- List price: $399,950
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,846
- Price per square foot: $216.66
#7. 11507 Robles Del Rio Pl, Temple Terrace, FL 33617
- Views: 715
- List price: $495,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,609
- Price per square foot: $189.73
#8. 18312 Turning Point Dr, Lutz, FL 33549
- Views: 690
- List price: $1,198,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,976
- Price per square foot: $301.31
#9. 5530 29th St N St., Petersburg, FL 33714
- Views: 688
- List price: $270,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,437
- Price per square foot: $187.89
#10. 1028 Tullamore Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
- Views: 672
- List price: $199,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,832
- Price per square foot: $108.62
#11. 2602 E Emma St, Tampa, FL 33610
- Views: 648
- List price: $274,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,600
- Price per square foot: $171.81
#12. 12111 Camp Creek Ln, Hudson, FL 34667
- Views: 633
- List price: $199,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,284
- Price per square foot: $155.69
#13. 15701 Springmoss Ln, Tampa, FL 33624
- Views: 617
- List price: $689,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,523
- Price per square foot: $273.44
#14. 2002 E 5th Ave, # 205 Tampa, FL 33605
- Views: 609
- List price: $383,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,204
- Price per square foot: $318.11
#15. 10710 Foxtail Pasture Way, Tampa, FL 33647
- Views: 609
- List price: $1,150,000
- Beds: 7 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,506
- Price per square foot: $208.86
#16. 3107 W San Carlos St, Tampa, FL 33629
- Views: 603
- List price: $665,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 1,575
- Price per square foot: $422.22
#17. 30707 Wrencrest Dr, Zephyrhills, FL 33543
- Views: 601
- List price: $150,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,860
- Price per square foot: $80.65
#18. 3603 E Mcberry St, Tampa, FL 33610
- Views: 600
- List price: $250,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,440
- Price per square foot: $173.61
#19. 850 13th Ave N St., Petersburg, FL 33701
- Views: 582
- List price: $1,295,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,664
- Price per square foot: $353.44
#20. 1243 Royal Oak Dr, Dunedin, FL 34698
- Views: 580
- List price: $388,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,560
- Price per square foot: $151.56
#21. 13313 Golf Crest Cir, Tampa, FL 33618
- Views: 580
- List price: $665,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,608
- Price per square foot: $254.98
#22. 1203 Beacon Hill Dr, Tampa, FL 33613
- Views: 579
- List price: $569,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,668
- Price per square foot: $341.13
#23. 2186 Waterside Dr, Clearwater, FL 33764
- Views: 577
- List price: $549,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,927
- Price per square foot: $284.90
#24. 19119 Mandarin Grove Pl, Tampa, FL 33647
- Views: 569
- List price: $695,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,227
- Price per square foot: $215.37
#25. 8735 Exposition Dr, Tampa, FL 33626
- Views: 562
- List price: $417,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,253
- Price per square foot: $333.52
#26. 3011 E Ellicott St, Tampa, FL 33610
- Views: 562
- List price: $195,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,805
- Price per square foot: $108.03
#27. 9718 Fox Hollow Rd, Tampa, FL 33647
- Views: 558
- List price: $299,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,904
- Price per square foot: $157.51
#28. 10704 Cory Lake Dr, Tampa, FL 33647
- Views: 546
- List price: $826,500
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,150
- Price per square foot: $262.38
#29. 3457 50th Ave N St., Petersburg, FL 33714
- Views: 543
- List price: $229,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,036
- Price per square foot: $221.04
#30. 20015 Bears Track Ln, Tampa, FL 33647
- Views: 543
- List price: $575,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,355
- Price per square foot: $171.39
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.