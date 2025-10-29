The 30 most popular homes for sale in Pensacola

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the most popular homes for sale in Palm Bay, FL.

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Pensacola metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 4511 St Nazaire Rd, Pensacola, FL 32505

- Views: 563

- List price: $155,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,508

- Price per square foot: $102.79

- See 4511 St Nazaire Rd, Pensacola, FL 32505 on Redfin.com

#2. 305 Calhoun Ave, Pensacola, FL 32507

- Views: 549

- List price: $224,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,296

- Price per square foot: $52.35

- See 305 Calhoun Ave, Pensacola, FL 32507 on Redfin.com

#3. 4908 Ravenswood Ave, Pensacola, FL 32506

- Views: 454

- List price: $169,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,361

- Price per square foot: $124.83

- See 4908 Ravenswood Ave, Pensacola, FL 32506 on Redfin.com

#4. 6702 White Oak Dr, Pensacola, FL 32503

- Views: 374

- List price: $259,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,402

- Price per square foot: $108.20

- See 6702 White Oak Dr, Pensacola, FL 32503 on Redfin.com

#5. 4090 Dunwoody Dr, Pensacola, FL 32503

- Views: 370

- List price: $400,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,540

- Price per square foot: $157.48

- See 4090 Dunwoody Dr, Pensacola, FL 32503 on Redfin.com

#6. 1018 Stillbrook Rd, Pensacola, FL 32514

- Views: 363

- List price: $338,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,200

- Price per square foot: $153.86

- See 1018 Stillbrook Rd, Pensacola, FL 32514 on Redfin.com

#7. 39 Randolph Dr, Pensacola, FL 32506

- Views: 333

- List price: $56,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 770

- Price per square foot: $73.90

- See 39 Randolph Dr, Pensacola, FL 32506 on Redfin.com

#8. 903 N 46th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32506

- Views: 331

- List price: $150,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,025

- Price per square foot: $146.34

- See 903 N 46th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32506 on Redfin.com

#9. 4306 Northpointe Way, Pensacola, FL 32514

- Views: 318

- List price: $315,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,792

- Price per square foot: $175.78

- See 4306 Northpointe Way, Pensacola, FL 32514 on Redfin.com

#10. 5842 Princeton Dr, Pensacola, FL 32526

- Views: 308

- List price: $119,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,121

- Price per square foot: $106.16

- See 5842 Princeton Dr, Pensacola, FL 32526 on Redfin.com

#11. 600 W Hannah St, Pensacola, FL 32534

- Views: 308

- List price: $174,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,270

- Price per square foot: $137.72

- See 600 W Hannah St, Pensacola, FL 32534 on Redfin.com

#12. 8234 Excelsior Dr, Pensacola, FL 32514

- Views: 308

- List price: $220,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,598

- Price per square foot: $84.68

- See 8234 Excelsior Dr, Pensacola, FL 32514 on Redfin.com

#13. 3013 W La Rua St, Pensacola, FL 32505

- Views: 302

- List price: $117,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,953

- Price per square foot: $59.91

- See 3013 W La Rua St, Pensacola, FL 32505 on Redfin.com

#14. 1414 W Clio Dr, Pensacola, FL 32505

- Views: 295

- List price: $124,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,977

- Price per square foot: $62.72

- See 1414 W Clio Dr, Pensacola, FL 32505 on Redfin.com

#15. 1305 N 15th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32503

- Views: 293

- List price: $750,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,190

- Price per square foot: $342.47

- See 1305 N 15th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32503 on Redfin.com

#16. 3909 Tiger Point Blvd, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563

- Views: 285

- List price: $479,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,945

- Price per square foot: $246.27

- See 3909 Tiger Point Blvd, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563 on Redfin.com

#17. 1118 Crane Cove Blvd, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563

- Views: 283

- List price: $599,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,586

- Price per square foot: $231.98

- See 1118 Crane Cove Blvd, Gulf Breeze, FL 32563 on Redfin.com

#18. 5203 Tupelo Ln, Milton, FL 32570

- Views: 280

- List price: $140,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,788

- Price per square foot: $78.30

- See 5203 Tupelo Ln, Milton, FL 32570 on Redfin.com

#19. 1420 N 12th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32503

- Views: 276

- List price: $439,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,416

- Price per square foot: $310.03

- See 1420 N 12th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32503 on Redfin.com

#20. 3860 Baisden Rd, Pensacola, FL 32503

- Views: 275

- List price: $524,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,883

- Price per square foot: $278.28

- See 3860 Baisden Rd, Pensacola, FL 32503 on Redfin.com

#21. 7053 Gandy Dr, Navarre, FL 32566

- Views: 275

- List price: $288,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,460

- Price per square foot: $117.07

- See 7053 Gandy Dr, Navarre, FL 32566 on Redfin.com

#22. 1911 E Mallory St, Pensacola, FL 32503

- Views: 274

- List price: $449,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,410

- Price per square foot: $318.44

- See 1911 E Mallory St, Pensacola, FL 32503 on Redfin.com

#23. 913 N 8th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32501

- Views: 272

- List price: $210,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,473

- Price per square foot: $142.57

- See 913 N 8th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32501 on Redfin.com

#24. 7044 Sawfish St, Navarre, FL 32566

- Views: 270

- List price: $748,499

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,010

- Price per square foot: $248.67

- See 7044 Sawfish St, Navarre, FL 32566 on Redfin.com

#25. 6472 Sandy Ln, Milton, FL 32570

- Views: 264

- List price: $300,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,920

- Price per square foot: $156.25

- See 6472 Sandy Ln, Milton, FL 32570 on Redfin.com

#26. 1510 E Avery St, Pensacola, FL 32503

- Views: 262

- List price: $289,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 966

- Price per square foot: $300.10

- See 1510 E Avery St, Pensacola, FL 32503 on Redfin.com

#27. 4102 Buford Ln, Milton, FL 32583

- Views: 260

- List price: $204,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,251

- Price per square foot: $163.79

- See 4102 Buford Ln, Milton, FL 32583 on Redfin.com

#28. 801 N 57th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32506

- Views: 259

- List price: $168,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,857

- Price per square foot: $90.47

- See 801 N 57th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32506 on Redfin.com

#29. 1806 Langley Ave, Pensacola, FL 32504

- Views: 256

- List price: $158,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,107

- Price per square foot: $142.73

- See 1806 Langley Ave, Pensacola, FL 32504 on Redfin.com

#30. 5575 N Shore Way, Pensacola, FL 32507

- Views: 255

- List price: $700,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,600

- Price per square foot: $269.23

- See 5575 N Shore Way, Pensacola, FL 32507 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.