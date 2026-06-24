The 2026 Recruiter Pressure Index: A state-by-state map of the talent war

The national hiring story sounds quiet on paper. Job openings drifted down to 6.5 million in December 2025, with the quits rate holding steady at 2%, and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell describing the U.S. economy as being in a "low-hire, low-fire" environment, a framing economists have widely adopted to describe a standoff between cautious employers and workers staying put.

But then you zoom in.

A new analysis from Lever reveals the real story, ranking all 50 states and Washington, D.C., on how competitive the hiring environment really is—using what we're calling the Hiring Pressure Score.

The Pressure Score reflects hiring demand minus available people—combining job openings, quits, and unemployment into a single 0-to-100 measure. The higher the number, the tighter, more competitive the hiring conditions.

And the picture this year’s Pressure Score tells varies significantly from what the national numbers suggest. In some states, the data points to active competition for limited talent. Meanwhile, in other states, the supply-demand balance has tipped to the other end of the scale. All you have to do is compare South Dakota's Pressure Score of 82.1 to California's 17.5—a nearly fivefold spread inside the same national labor market—to see how wide the gap really is.

And it's shaping how employers should be thinking about where, and how fast, they can hire.

Key Findings

South Dakota ranked #1 with a Pressure Score of 82.1, fueled by the nation's highest quits rate (3.8%) and a tied-lowest unemployment rate of 2.2%.

West Virginia posted the country's highest job openings rate at 5.9%, meaning roughly 1 in 17 nonfarm jobs sat unfilled.

The entire top 10 sit outside the major coastal markets, stretching from the Great Plains through the Mountain West and into the South.

California ranked second to last (50 of 51) with a score of 17.5, weighed down by 5.5% unemployment and a quits rate of just 1.5%.

Washington, D.C., ranked dead last at 8.3, the only single-digit score on the index, paired with the highest unemployment rate in the country at 6.7%.

Major economic hubs Washington State, Nevada, and Massachusetts all landed in the bottom five.

Fourteen states scored high pressure, 27 scored medium, and 10 scored low.

A table ranking the top 10 American states by recruiter pressure. (Stacker/Stacker)

Lever

A table ranking the bottom 10 American states by recruiter pressure. (Stacker/Stacker)

Lever

The Map of Hiring Difficulty Has Flipped

For most of the last decade, the conversation around tight labor markets centered on tech corridors such as California and coastal metros, including Washington and Oregon, places where six-figure offers and counteroffers became the norm. That story has aged.

The states where employers are working hardest to fill seats today sit far from San Francisco's neighbors. They're South Dakota, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Vermont, and Alaska. Each one shares a common thread: small labor pools, a lot of open roles relative to size, and high rates of workers voluntarily leaving jobs.

South Dakota's quits rate of 3.8% is nearly three times what's happening in Massachusetts, where it sits at 1.4%, with Alaska, Wyoming, and Montana closely following. With workers cycling out of jobs that quickly, the available candidate pool in those states is in constant turnover.

For HR and talent acquisition leaders running national hiring plans, the implication is direct. The same roles posted in Sioux Falls and San Jose are operating in two entirely different economies. And the conditions for filling each are meaningfully different.

West Virginia's Unfilled Jobs Reveal a Workforce Pipeline Problem

West Virginia might be the most counterintuitive entry in the index. The state isn't booming in any traditional sense, yet it posted the highest job openings rate in the country at 5.9%, meaning nearly 1 in every 17 nonfarm positions was unfilled at the time of measurement.

What's driving this is structural rather than cyclical. West Virginia's labor force participation rate has hovered around 55% for nearly two decades, the lowest in the nation, and WorkForce West Virginia reported in late 2025 that the state's civilian labor force has been shrinking since 2023, driven by the highest mortality rate in the country and the sixth-lowest birth rate. More than 21% of residents are now aged 65 or older, with the number rising nearly 20% over the past decade.

The result is a labor force that simply isn't replenishing itself fast enough to fill open roles. The state's unemployment rate of 4.6% is elevated and sits in the bottom third nationally, yet employers still can't find enough workers to fill open roles, a sign that the underlying labor force is too thin to translate that headline number into actual hires.

That dynamic of high openings paired with a small candidate pool is what makes the Recruiter Pressure Index a sharper tool than a single-metric ranking. Job openings alone would put West Virginia at the top. Factor in quits and unemployment, and it lands at #8, behind states where workers are also actively churning. West Virginia is a textbook case of why the index measures demand against available people rather than demand on its own: A state can have plenty of open jobs and still not be the toughest place to hire if the workforce behind those openings is too thin or too static to fill them.

America's Biggest Economic Hubs Are Cooling Off

California's 50th finish will catch eyes, but the company it keeps tells the bigger story. Washington State, Massachusetts, Illinois, Oregon, New Jersey, Nevada and New York all sit in the bottom 10. These are the country's largest established economic centers, the kind of places where the 2022 talent war played out at full intensity. The use of signing bonuses in U.S. job postings peaked at 5.6% in September 2022, nearly triple the pre-pandemic average. A Richmond Fed survey from that summer found employers reporting substantially increased recruiting effort and more competition for a smaller pool of qualified candidates across both high-skill and low-skill roles, with more than 60% of open jobs sitting unfilled for over 30 days. Three and a half years later, the picture has shifted. Bain's AuraSM platform tracked a drop in job postings year over year across major U.S. markets at the start of 2026, what its analysts described as a normalization from the historically elevated posting volumes of 2022 through 2025. Nevada, also in the bottom five, rounds out a picture of large, mature labor markets cooling at the same time.

That market is gone, at least for now. California's quits rate of 1.5% signals workers staying put, while its 5.5% unemployment rate gives employers a wider pool to choose from. In other words, the supply-demand math has shifted: more available candidates, fewer workers leaving open roles for employers to backfill.

The strategic question for talent leaders in these states is whether their hiring playbooks loosened along with the market. Compensation bands set during the talent war, time-to-hire benchmarks set against 2022 averages, and aggressive recruitment marketing budgets all deserve a fresh look.

Washington, D.C. Is the Outlier No One Saw Coming

D.C. landed at the bottom of the index with a Pressure Score of just 8.3, the only single-digit result on the board. And the math behind that ranking is unforgiving: the highest unemployment rate of any jurisdiction at 6.7% and a tied-lowest quits rate of 1.4%.

Federal workforce reductions have pushed thousands of professionals back into a labor pool that hasn't fully absorbed them. The Richmond Fed reported that the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area lost roughly 14,100 federal jobs between January and May 2025. The cuts rippled outward fast. By August, D.C.'s unemployment rate had climbed to 6%, the highest of any state or jurisdiction in the country, and a Brookings and Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments analysis found nongovernment layoffs across the region surged 139% year over year versus 4.6% nationally. DC's quits rate of 1.4% suggests workers who still have jobs are holding onto them, while a growing pool of unemployed candidates competes for a shrinking number of openings.

For private-sector employers in the D.C. metro, this is a quiet window. With more candidates available than the region has seen in years, the math of hiring has temporarily inverted in employers' favor.

Why the Heartland Has Become the Toughest Place to Hire

The geographic clustering at the top of the index is hard to miss. None of the major coastal markets crack the top 10. Eight of the 10 tightest hiring environments sit in the Great Plains, the Mountain West, or the Deep South.

Two demographic forces converge across most of these states. First, the rural working-age population has been shrinking, according to USDA Economic Research Service data, falling from more than 30 million in 2010 to about 28 million in 2023, while the rural population aged 65 and over grew from 7.4 million to 9.7 million over the same period. First, the working-age population in nonmetro counties has been declining since 2010, with the median age in nonmetro counties now five years older than in metro counties.

Second, while domestic migration toward smaller, more affordable communities has continued post-pandemic, the population gains haven't always kept pace with job creation in those receiving regions. The Joint Center for Housing Studies notes that aggregate natural population loss in nonmetro counties grew from 80,000 to 540,000 people between the 2017-2020 and 2021-2024 periods, and USDA ERS reports that natural decrease is now widespread, with 76% of nonmetro counties recording more deaths than births between July 2023 and June 2024.

The common thread across the top 10—with the exception of Vermont and Alaska, which sit in their own categories, with small populations and geographic isolation creating tightness for different reasons—is a supply-demand imbalance: open roles outpacing the available workforce.

For business leaders, the practical effect is that the geographic bargains of five years ago, like opening a back-office hub in Oklahoma City or a logistics center in Mississippi, may not deliver the same advantages today. Pressure has migrated. And now? The hiring strategy has to migrate with it.

Mid-Tier States Don't Behave Like Each Other

The 27 states scoring in the Medium tier are easy to overlook. They don't make the leaderboard, and they don't crash to the bottom. But for most national employers, this is where a large share of hiring actually happens, in places like Texas, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, Maryland, and Michigan.

Each of these markets behaves differently enough that a unified national playbook starts to leak value. Maine, for instance, sits at #15 with solid job openings and low unemployment, but a middling quits rate that suggests workers are staying put. Texas lands at #32, with moderate job openings (4.4%) but a low quits rate (2.2%), indicating less worker movement. Florida is at #38, with both job openings (4.1%) and quits (2%) running below most of the top 30.

Recruiting leaders managing distributed teams across these states are increasingly leaning on recruitment analytics to spot these gaps in real time, rather than relying on national averages that wash out the variation. Because here’s the thing, states that look identical on paper don't always behave identically on the ground.

Headlines about the national labor market keep arriving with a familiar shrug: openings flat, quits steady, layoffs contained. Underneath the surface, however, the country has split into two hiring economies that barely resemble each other. National averages smooth over a labor market that's actually more fragmented than it has been in years, and the resulting "calm" can be misleading for any employer hiring across multiple states. In one of those economies, employers face active competition for limited talent. In the other, the supply-demand math has shifted toward the employer.

The most useful read of the Recruiter Pressure Index goes beyond the leaderboard itself. It's a reminder that hiring strategy is, increasingly, a local question. The same job, the same company, the same compensation, moved across state lines, can mean dramatically different fill times and dramatically different costs. The teams that figure that out first are the ones that will get to keep their plans on schedule.

Methodology

To understand how competitively intense the hiring environment is across the United States, Lever built the Recruiter Pressure Index using official labor data for all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Each jurisdiction was scored on three metrics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: the Job Openings Rate (November 2025, Job Openings and Labor Turnover Statistics), the Quits Rate (December 2025, JOLTS), and the Unemployment Rate (December 2025, Local Area Unemployment Statistics). These represent the most recent state-level data available.

BLS transitioned its State JOLTS publication from monthly to annual reporting after December 2025, with the next state release scheduled for July 2026. Each metric was min-max normalized across all 51 jurisdictions to a 0 to 100 scale, with the unemployment rate inverted so lower values produced higher scores. The composite Pressure Score weights job openings at 40%, quits at 30%, and unemployment at 30%. States were then sorted into three tiers: high pressure (60+), medium pressure (35 to 59), and low pressure (under 35). All data is seasonally adjusted, and no values were estimated, imputed, or generated.

This story was produced by Lever and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.