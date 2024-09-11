2024 People's Choice Country Awards: See who's performing + presenting

Through the years NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 12: In this handout photo provided by The Country Rising Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, musical artist Keith Urban performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Country Rising/Getty Images) (John Shearer/Country Rising/Getty Images)

The performers and presenters for the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards have been announced. Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, Parker McCollum and The War And Treaty will perform, and Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, and comedian and UMG Nashville signee Nate Bargatze will take the stage to present.

As previously announced, Kane and Miranda will receive their Country Champion Award and Country Icon Award during the awards show. The 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, hosted by Shania Twain, air live from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

