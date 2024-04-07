2024 CMT Music Awards: The winners

The 2024 CMT Music Awards, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, aired live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on CBS Sunday.

Here are the winners:

Video of the Year

Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"

Female Video of the Year

Lainey Wilson, "Watermelon Moonshine"

Male Video of the Year

Jelly Roll, "Need A Favor"

Duo/Group Video of the Year

Dan + Shay, "Save Me The Trouble"

Collaborative Video of the Year

Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton, "We Don't Fight Anymore"

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year

Ashley Cooke, "your place"

Breakthrough Male Video of the Year

Warren Zeiders, "Pretty Little Poison"

CMT Performance of the Year

Jelly Roll – "Need a Favor"

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Scotty McCreery, "It Matters To Her"

June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award

Trisha Yearwood

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.