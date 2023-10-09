Zach Bryan Is Coming To Orlando

Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan added an Orlando date for The Quittin’ Time Tour! He’s coming to the Amway Center on July 21st, 2024, and K92.3 wants to send you to the show for free! Listen weekdays (10/10-10/20) at 11am with Jay for your opportunity to score a pair of tickets to the show. Be ready to dial the K92.3 contest line at 844-254-9232 for your shot at winning tickets!

Register for presale at www.zachbryanpresale.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. October 10th, 2023 - October 20th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen to K92.3 weekdays (10/10/23-10/20/23) for the cue to call, call 844-254-9232, and be designated caller. Up to nine (9) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Zach Bryan live at the Amway Center on 7/21/24. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.









