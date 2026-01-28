Your Shot to See Ty Myers Live at the Florida Strawberry Festival

Ty Meyers is performing at the Florida Strawberry Festival on February 28th, 2026, and K92.3 wants to send you to the show for free!

Enter below from 1/31/26-2/6/26 for your shot to win a pair of tickets!

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, over 600,000 visitors enjoy the Festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake. The 2026 Florida Strawberry Festival where we’re “Still Growing” will take place February 26 – March 8 in Plant City, Fla. For more information, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com,

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/31/26-2/6/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Ty Meyers at the Florida Strawberry Music Fest on February 28th, 2026. ARV = $166. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

