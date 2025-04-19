Your Shot to Score Tickets to Obie, Chloe & Slater’s Unfiltered Live

$1,000 Minute - Fairwinds Credit Union

You could score a pair of GA tickets to Obie, Chloe & Slater’s Unfiltered Live!

They’re bringing the morning show to the stage at Tuffy’s Music Box in Sanford on Friday, April 25th! For one-night only, the ridiculousness of the show comes to life with your favorite skits & bits like 2nd Date Update, Panic Button and get ready to close your ears for Chloe-oke!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (4/21-4/25), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a pair of GA tickets to Obie, Chloe & Slater’s Unfiltered Live!

Tickets are on-sale now HERE. Doors open at 6pm. Show at 7pm. 21+ event.

Unfiltered Live

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/21/25-4/25/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 21+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute 4/21/25-4/25/25. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to Obie, Chloe & Slater’s Unfiltered Live at Tuffy’s Music Box on 4/25/25. ARV = $40. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

