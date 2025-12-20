Your Chance to Win Tickets to the Illuminate Lantern Festival at Aquatica Orlando

Illuminate Aquatica

This holiday season, Aquatica Orlando shines with the all-new Illuminate - A Festival of lights, lanterns, & wonder! Stroll glowing walkways, discover larger-than-life lanterns, and explore five dazzling realms from a candy-colored forest to a glowing safari. See festive lights, roast s’mores, and meet Tropical Santa! Light up your holidays with Illuminate at Aquatica Orlando, select nights, November 8th through January 31st!

Enter below 12/20/25-1/11/26, for your chance to win four tickets to the Illuminate Lantern Festival at Aquatica Orlando!

*Note: Illuminate features glowing lanterns and illuminated pathways that transform the park after dark. Slides, pools, and waterways will not be open during this experience.

Get your tickets now at AquaticaOrlando.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. December 20th, 2025 - January 11th, 20256. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to the Illuminate Lantern Festival at Aquatica Orlando plus a parking pass, valid select nights through 1/31/26. ARV = $$139.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

