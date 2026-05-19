Your Chance to See Dan + Shay Live at The Young Tour

Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay just announced The Young Tour, coming to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday, October 16th, and K92.3 wants to send you to the show!

Enter below now through 10/12/26, for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/19/26-10/12/26 on-line. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter online, complete the Official Entry Form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Dan + Shay in concert on 10/16/26 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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