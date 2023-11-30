You Could Win With Chloe’s Jingle Jam Boots Of The Day

Jingle Jam

You could win a $500 gift card to Skip’s Western Outfitters and two tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam presented by Attorney Dan Newlin with Brantley Gilbert, Riley Green and many more live on December 1st, 2023 at the Apopka Amphitheatre.

To enter for your chance to win, visit the K92.3 Instagram page @K923orlando daily (11/27-11/30) for Chloe’s Jingle Jam Boots of the Day pic! Check out the color of Chloe’s boots each day and then complete the entry form (11/27-11/30 9a-12a) including the correct color of Chloe’s boots.

One winner will be randomly drawn from the correct entries to receive the $500 gift card to Skip’s Western Outfitters and two tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/27/23-11/30/23 on-line. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter online, complete the Official Entry Form above one time per day daily between 9a-12a 11/27/23-1130/23. Up to one (1) winner will be randomly selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam on 12/1/23 at the Apopka Amphitheatre and a $500 gift card to Skip’s Western Outfitters. ARV = $580. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

