You could win Warren Zeiders tickets

Warren Zeiders

Warren Zeiders is bringing his Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal Tour to Addition Financial Arena on October 31st and K92.3 wants to send you to the show for free!

Enter below for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/24/25-10/29/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Warren Zeiders at Addition Financial Arena on 10/31/25. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!