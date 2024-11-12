You could win Walt Disney World Annual Passes

Walt Disney World

The holidays are lighting up all over Walt Disney World Resort, and this special season, K92.3 wants you to unwrap a year’s worth of Disney magic!

Listen weekdays at 12pm with Jay for your opportunity to win a pair of one-day Walt Disney World park tickets. You can also enter below for another chance to win.

One grand prize winner will receive four Disney Pixie Dust Annual Passes!

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/18/24–12/1/24. Open to legal FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter: (i) listen to K92.3 for cue to call and try to be designated caller; or (ii) visit k923orlando.com (entry form above) or the K92.3 App (free) and complete entry form. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Finalist odds vary; Grand Prize odds 1:10. Add’l info and Official Rules: k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.









