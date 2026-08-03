You Could Win Two Tickets to Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

Coke Zero Sugar 400

You could score two tickets to Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona!

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 returns as the NASCAR Cup Series regular finale in 2026, setting the stage for a showdown on the high banks! The unpredictability of DAYTONA and drivers battling to the finish means anything can happen as the field is set for The Chase.

Just head over to the K92.3 Instagram page (@k923orlando) to enter for your shot to score two tickets to Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 29th!!

👍LIKE the post

🏁 TAG your racing buddy

👉 PLUS include #sweepstakes

Then, you’re entered for a chance to win!

Pro tip: please make sure that your Instagram account is public!

Guarantee your 2026 Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend experience today!

Visit DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP. You can also stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Facebook, Instagram, and X @DAYTONA for the latest Speedway news!

Plus, enhance your race weekend by adding Hard Rock Bet Fanzone/Pre-Race Access. Get access to the pre-race concert featuring LOCASH, peer into the garage of your favorite driver’s car, sign the start/finish line, and so much more!

NO PURCH. NEC. 8/3/26–8/7/26. Open to FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. Odds vary. Rules: k923orlando.com/contests Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

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