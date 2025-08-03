You Could Win Two Tickets to the American Cancer Society’s Cattle Baron’s Ball

Cattle Baron's Ball

You could win two tickets to the Cattle Baron’s Ball - a western chic gala - on on Saturday, September 6th at the Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek from 6p-11p.

Enter below between now and September 1st for your opportunity to win two tickets from K92.3.

The Cattle Baron’s Ball promises an unforgettable evening of fine dining, handcrafted cocktails, exclusive live auctions, and high-energy entertainment—all in support of the American Cancer Society’s mission to fund groundbreaking research and patient programs in Central Florida. Slip on your best boots and dance the night away to live music by Charly Reynolds at this one-of-a-kind celebration for a cause.

For event and ticket purchase info, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group