You Could Win a Trip to Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa in Riviera Cancun, Mexico

Crash My Playa

Obie, Chloe & Slater have your opportunity to win an unforgettable trip to Riviera Cancun, Mexico for Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa! You could experience four-nights of live music with Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown and many more country stars performing live! Plus, you can dip your toes in the pool while hanging at Dustin Lynch’s pool party! The trip package includes:

Round-trip airfare for two

Five-night stay at Moon Palace Resort

Two passes to Crash My Playa

Official welcome gifts

All-inclusive dining and top-shelf drinks

Listen to Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings inside the 9am hour and be the correct caller at 844-254-9232 to win a mini-pinata and a copy of Luke Bryan’s album “Mind of a Country Boy” on vinyl. Then, you’re qualified for the grand trip to Mexico for Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa courtesy of Capitol Records Nashville!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/28/24–11/8/24. Open to legal FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 21+. To enter, listen to K92.3 for cue to call, call 1-844-254-9232, and be designated caller to qualify. Qualifer odds vary; grand prize odds 1:10. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.k923orlando.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

