You Could Win Tickets to Walt Disney World Resort from K92.3

Walt Disney World Resort


You could win tickets to Walt Disney World Resort from K92.3!

Florida Residents, this is magic! Here’s your chance to experience all the wonder of Walt Disney World Resort, filled with enchantment and fun for everyone. Like the can’t-miss attraction Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening June 28 at Magic Kingdom® Park. So, grab somebody, come on down and drop on in for a good time where bayou thrills meet Disney magic!

Plus, don’t miss all the excitement of the EPCOT® transformation—a celebration of curiosity, discovery and the magic of possibility. You can go with the flow at Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and zip, dash and scurry on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. It’s all here, and it’s all waiting for you!

Listen to Obie, Chloe & Slater weekdays at about 8:15am for your chance to win four Walt Disney World theme park tickets from K92.3!

There’s magic in every moment.

LEARN MORE

As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/17/24-6/28/24 weekdays. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232 and be the correct designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four 1-Day Walt Disney World theme parks tickers with Park Hopper option with an expiration date of July 31st, 2025 . ARV = $1077.80,. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!